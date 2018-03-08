A pilot had to take emergency action after a plane nearly stalled mid-air due to ice rapidly forming on its wing on its way to Shetland.

The Sumburgh-bound flight took off from Edinburgh Airport with 33 passengers on board on 5 June last year.

The pilot was forced to make a rapid descent as instruments warned of an imminent stall.

No-one was injured in the incident, reported in the latest Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) bulletin.

During the climb, the Saab-Scania had passed through some cloud and hit light turbulence, the report said.

It then intensified and ice began to quickly form on the upper wing of the plane, causing a performance loss.

The stick shaker, which warns the pilots of an imminent stall, activated three times before the co-pilot brought the flight into a descent of 500ft in order to pick up speed.

The plane regained its normal position and carried on its journey without any further issue.

The AAIB said: "Safety action is being taken by the European Aviation Safety Agency, the operator and the manufacturer to implement an improvement that would address concerns about repeated activation of the stick shaker in the latter stages of an approach."

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.