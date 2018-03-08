Image copyright Police Scotland

A man whose body was found in grounds near an Edinburgh business centre has been identified by police.

Darren McCutcheon, 37, known locally as "Chicken", was found on ground behind Castlebrae Business Centre at about 14:45 on Tuesday.

Police are treating his death as unexplained and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms with stripes down the outside of the legs.

He was about 6ft 2in, of slim build and had short dark hair.

Det Insp Kevin Harkins, of Police Scotland, said: "Darren was last seen about 21:45 on Thursday 1 March in the Niddrie House Drive area, when he possibly got into a dark-coloured car.

Image caption The discovery was made near Castlebrae Business Centre in Peffer Place

"We are seeking to find out where he went after that time and prior to his body being found, and ultimately how he died.

"We know that Darren had left an address in Niddrie Marischal Road at around 19:00 that day, where he was collected by a dark-coloured car.

"Between 19:00 and 21:45 we believe Darren to have been in the Niddrie area of the city."

He added: "We are keen to speak to the occupants of the car that Darren got into on Niddrie Marischal Road at around 19:00, and establish if this was the same vehicle he was seen with at 21:45 in Niddrie House Drive."