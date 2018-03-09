Image copyright Scottish SPCA

A tree frog has been found in a suitcase in Edinburgh after hitching a lift from South Africa.

The small amphibian was found by a visitor returning to Scotland on Tuesday.

He has been named Terrence and is being looked after by the Scottish SPCA in Balerno.

The animal welfare charity said it would be looking to rehome the male frog with an expert once it had been examined.

Sarah Auldsmith, Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: "Terrence is just a small frog, roughly the same size as a jam tart, and must have jumped into the caller's suitcase whilst packing. It was only when they went to unpack that they noticed him.

"Terrence seems in good health and we'll be looking to rehome him with an expert after he has been properly checked over."