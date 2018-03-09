Police are warning dog owners following a number of sheep-worrying incidents since the start of the year.

Three sheep were attacked and killed at a field near Leslie between 27 and 28 January.

Another sheep was badly injured in a field near Leven between 24 and 25 February. It had to be put down.

Officers in Cardenden then received a report of five sheep having been seriously wounded at a farm near Cardenden between 6 and 7 March.

During this incident, two were killed instantly and three more had to be put down by a local vet.

'Frightening or intimidating'

Police Scotland said dog owners must keep pets on a lead when around other animals and always be aware of cattle and livestock when in rural settings.

Officers also said dogs should only be walked by someone who is able to control the animal.

Crime prevention officer PC Fraser Laird said: "Throughout the Fife area we have seen a number of incidents already this year of dogs being dangerously out of control. We are appealing to dog owners to ensure proper control of their dogs.

"We are thankful that there are many responsible dog owners in our area, but we would just like to remind them about the importance of making sure they are in control of their pet at all times.

"It is also worth remembering that, while you know your dog and understand their behaviour, other people may be nervous and might see what you consider playful behaviour to be frightening or intimidating.

"Legislative changes recently introduced mean that dog owners may now be prosecuted even when the dog is within its own home and it is important that this is borne in mind.

"Offences relating to dogs are taken very seriously and I would warn dog owners to adhere to our advice or face a visit from us."