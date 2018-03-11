Image copyright Google Image caption The sex assault happened on a footpath near the Eliburn North roundabout in Livingston

Detectives have launched an investigation after a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Livingston.

The attack happened on a footpath near Eliburn North roundabout at about 04:45.

Police said the woman was walking on the path when she was approached by a man who assaulted her.

Det Sgt David Macmillan appealed for help from the public in tracing the man responsible for the "distressing" incident.

The attacker was white, in his mid-20s, of medium build and about 5ft 10in tall, with dark brown hair and stubble.

He was wearing a dark blue or black jumper and dark jeans.

Det Sgt Macmillan said: "A thorough investigation into this incident is currently under way and we continue to support the woman at this very distressing time.

"I'd urge anyone who was in the area around 04:45, anyone who recognises this man's description or who has information which may be relevant, to contact us immediately."