Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man who died after being hit by car near Windygates named

  • 12 March 2018

A man who died after being hit by a car in Fife has been named by police.

David Moore, 36, from Cardenden, died at the scene following the incident at about 22:35 last Tuesday.

It happened on the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road at the Durie Vale roundabout.

Police have asked anyone with information who has not yet contacted them to come forward.

