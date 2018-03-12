Man who died after being hit by car near Windygates named
- 12 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died after being hit by a car in Fife has been named by police.
David Moore, 36, from Cardenden, died at the scene following the incident at about 22:35 last Tuesday.
It happened on the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road at the Durie Vale roundabout.
Police have asked anyone with information who has not yet contacted them to come forward.