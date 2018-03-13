Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged after buffalo released from farm in Fife

  • 13 March 2018
The Buffalo Farm Image copyright The Buffalo Farm
Image caption The buffalo are bred for meat at the Kirkcaldy farm

A man has been charged after a number of buffalo and horses were released from their enclosures at a farm in Fife.

The animals were released from Clentrie Farm in Auchterool near Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

The 21-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

