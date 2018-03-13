Image copyright Stuart Nicol Image caption The tortoise was stolen from Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World in Lasswade last month

A tortoise that was stolen from a visitor attraction in Midlothian has been found.

The eight-year-old red-footed tortoise called Huck was found by a passerby in a grassy area in Muirhouse in Edinburgh at about 17:00 on Thursday.

It was taken from its enclosure at Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World in Lasswade on Wednesday 21 February.

Huck was assessed by the Scottish SPCA before being returned to the visitor attraction.

Officers are continuing with their investigation into Huck's theft and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Lyndsey Paget, one of Huck's keepers, said: "We're so happy to have Huck back home with us at Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World.

"We really missed him and so did our visitors. Everyone has been absolutely overjoyed to hear that he is safe and sound."

PC Ian Worrall, of Police Scotland, said: "It's a great relief that Huck has been found and is doing well, however we are still looking to trace those responsible for his theft.

"If anyone can help with this ongoing inquiry then please contact us immediately."