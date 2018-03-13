Image copyright Stuart@thesunsetlab Image caption An area on Newhaven Road was cordoned off

Bomb disposal experts have been called to a bus stop in Edinburgh after reports of a suspicious item being found.

Police cordoned off an area on Newhaven Road after officers were alerted to the item at about 17:45.

The emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A cordon is currently in place as we await EOD assessment of the item."

She added: "The public are thanked for their co-operation at this time."