Duncan Sim has not been seen for almost five days.

Police have deployed a helicopter in the search for a missing university student.

Duncan Sim, 19, disappeared on a night out with friends at the University of St Andrews last Wednesday.

He was last seen leaving an event at Madras Rugby Club at about 23:15 and failed to make it to the next venue with the group.

Hundreds of people, including many from his hometown Duns, have been helping to search local areas over the weekend.

'Out of character'

Friends say the disappearance of Duncan, a first year chemistry student, is completely out of character.

Police were called after he failed to arrive back at his accommodation at Agnes Blackadder Hall.

He has failed to make contact with anyone since this time.

Captain of Madras Rugby Club Ben Peddie has led the volunteer search.

Duncan Sim is described by friends as "extremely outgoing and intelligent.

He said " Our holiday started on Friday but people delayed their journeys home just so they can help.

"We've had huge number of Duncan's community from the Borders coming up to help too.

"Hundreds of us have been searching open land, farm land, verges. We went seven miles out of town and back in and had about 200 people out helping with the efforts."

Friends are using leaflets door-to-door to get the word out

The friends are now distributing flyers in St Andrews and neighbouring towns in a bid to find out what happened to Duncan.

Ben said: "It's the not knowing, nobody has any idea about what has happened which is the difficult part to deal with.

"The sooner we have some concrete information or conclusion it will be a bit better to deal with."

Students are meeting at Madras Rugby Club to coordinate searching

Hundreds of friends and volunteers are waiting for the word from police to rejoin the search.

'Increasingly concerned'

Ben said: "We are making sure we are here for everyone who is wondering where Duncan is. We've got groups looking after each other really.

"We are using Madras clubhouse as a hub for people who want to come in and have a chat. Businesses and the university have been very great in providing food and drinks for us."

Duncan is described as 6ft tall and of medium build.

He has brown hair and green eyes, and when he was last seen he was wearing a grey suit jacket, a white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Sgt Sharon Holmes of Police Scotland said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan's welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately."