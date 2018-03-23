Party at the Palace line-up unveiled

Image caption James are the headliners on the Saturday night

The line-up has been revealed for this year's Party at the Palace music festival in Linlithgow.

The two-day event, which takes place on 11 and 12 August, will be headlined by James and Texas.

Other acts confirmed to appear on the line-up include Gabrielle, Cast, Embrace, Imelda May and Peter Hook and the Light.

The festival, which is in its fifth year, is held at Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.