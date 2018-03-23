Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened as the man cycled down Middle Meadow Walk

A 14-year-old boy has been charged following a serious assault on a Deliveroo cyclist in Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old man suffered a serious injury to his ear during the attack, which took place in Middle Meadow Walk in the Meadows, at about 21:30 on Friday 16 March.

The teenager will now be reported to the procurator fiscal and the Children's Reporter.

Police said a number of other disorder offences happened that night.

Ch Insp Murray Starkey said inquiries into all the incidents were ongoing and added that police were following a positive line of inquiry to trace other individuals believed to have been involved.