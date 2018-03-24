Image copyright US Embassy Image caption Speakers outside the US consulate in Edinburgh will include the brother and sister of Dunblane victim Emma Crozier

A demonstration is to be held outside the US consulate in Edinburgh in support of calls for tougher gun controls in America.

The Edinburgh event is one of 763 being staged around the world to show solidarity with the March For Our Lives movement in Washington DC.

It was set up after a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Florida.

Speakers in Edinburgh will include the family of Dunblane victim Emma Crozier.

Catherine Wilson, who survived the 1996 mass shooting, will also attend Saturday's event which is supported by the Dunblane No Guns movement.

Tens of thousands of students are expected to march on the White House for the main protest event in Washington.

Immediately following the MSD High School shootings, students demanded that the US government pass "meaningful" gun legislation.

They have called for "prioritising the lives and safety of American children over campaign donations from the National Rifle Association".

Message of support

President Donald Trump said last year he would "never" infringe on the right to keep arms - a long-running and contested debate within the US.

A spokesman for the Edinburgh March For Our Lives event said: "It's hard for people in one country to demand action within another country.

"But by marching abroad you show solidarity and support for the children of America. Let the American government know that the world is watching and that the right to go to school and come home alive is a human right."

Earlier this month, survivors and relatives of the Dunblane tragedy sent a message of support to students affected by the Parkland school shooting .

A letter was sent to Marjory Stoneman Douglas School on the 22nd anniversary of the Dunblane murders.

Ten family members of victims and survivors also recorded a video message entitled Dunblane Stands With Parkland.