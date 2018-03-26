Image copyright Google Image caption Considerable damage was caused to a property in Primrose Place

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Livingston.

The fire broke out at about 00:35 on Saturday at a house in the Primrose Place area when two wheelie bins were set alight.

The flames engulfed the outside of the property, causing significant damage.

Det Con Lynn Myles of Livingston CID said: "This has been a reckless act, causing a considerable amount of damage to the property.

"Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the incident, however deliberately starting a fire has the potential to cause catastrophic consequences.

"I would ask anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to report this to officers as soon as possible."