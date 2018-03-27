Image caption The spray is said to have a uniquely coded but invisible dye which can only be detected with a special light

Police are using a tagging spray to target motorbike and other anti-social crimes in Edinburgh.

The handheld device can be sprayed at bikes, clothing and skin leaving an invisible trace which can be used as forensic evidence.

The spray has previously been used to track down suspects in England. It is the first time its been used in this way north of the border.

The spray does not cause any harm or damage to skin or clothing.

When someone has come into contact with the solution, officers can later use handheld lamps to detect the sprayed substance on the person, clothing and shoes.

Police say that even if someone escapes arrest at the time, they can later be forensically linked to the scene of the crime because the solution does not wash off clothing, bikes or skin.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson, of Police Scotland, said: "Illegal motorcycle activity has been an ongoing issues within Edinburgh communities for some time."

He added that the addition of the tagging spray would help officers to "both deter and detect this type of behaviour".

