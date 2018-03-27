About one million illicit cigarettes were seized when a lorry arriving from Belgium was stopped and searched at Rosyth Dockyard.

Border Force officials intercepted the vehicle last Tuesday.

A 48-year-old Polish man was arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) into a suspected £500,000 tobacco fraud.

An HMRC spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

He said the Polish man was denied entry to the UK and would be returned to the country he travelled from.