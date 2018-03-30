Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman 'hit by bin lorry' in Edinburgh

  • 30 March 2018
Piershill accident scene

A road in Edinburgh has been cordoned off amid reports that a woman has been knocked down by a bin lorry

Emergency services were called to the scene, and a section of Piersfield Terrace was closed, after the incident at about 11:30.

Witnesses told the BBC they believed a woman had been hit by a bin lorry.

Police Scotland said they would be releasing more information shortly.