Image copyright Google Image caption The fire affected a four-storey tenement in Downfield Place

A man has been treated in hospital following a fire in an Edinburgh tenement block.

He was one of seven people, including three children, rescued during the incident at Downfield Place in Dalry.

The emergency services were called to the scene at 21:34 on Friday. The fire had started in a ground-floor flat of the four-storey block.

The man was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "One male casualty suffered smoke inhalation, he was rescued from the flat then removed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

"A further three adults and three children were led to safety by firefighters during the course of the incident.

"Because the flat on the ground floor was on fire, people were trapped by heat and smoke on the upper floors."