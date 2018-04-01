Woman arrested after Edinburgh firearms incident
- 1 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested after an operation involving armed police officers in Edinburgh.
They were called to the grounds of Craigmillar Castle on Saturday. A wooded area was sealed off and specialist negotiators were brought in.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.
Police said no other members of the public were in danger during the incident.