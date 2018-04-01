Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman arrested after Edinburgh firearms incident

  • 1 April 2018
Police

A woman has been arrested after an operation involving armed police officers in Edinburgh.

They were called to the grounds of Craigmillar Castle on Saturday. A wooded area was sealed off and specialist negotiators were brought in.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police said no other members of the public were in danger during the incident.

