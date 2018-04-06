Biker seriously hurt in crash with car in Kelty
- 6 April 2018
A biker has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a car in Fife.
The incident happened at about 13:05 on Main Street, Kelty.
The man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police Scotland said they were conducting an investigation and the Kelty Bridge end of Main St would remain closed "for the foreseeable future".