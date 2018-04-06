Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in the grounds of Craigmillar Castle

The shooting a of a 48-year-old woman by a police officer in the grounds of a Scottish castle is being investigated by a police watchdog.

The woman was injured when a baton round was fired by a Police Scotland officer at Craigmillar Castle, Edinburgh, last Saturday.

She did not need hospital treatment and was subsequently arrested.

The case has now been referred to the Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc).

A report on its findings will be submitted to the deputy chief constable.