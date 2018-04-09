Boy dies after falling ill in Edinburgh street
A boy has died after becoming unwell on a street in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called out to Constitution Street in Leith at about 17:40 on Saturday.
The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, but died a short time later.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. Inquiries are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."