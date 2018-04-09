Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Boy dies after falling ill in Edinburgh street

  • 9 April 2018
Constitution Street in Leith Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called out to Constitution Street in Leith after the boy became unwell

A boy has died after becoming unwell on a street in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called out to Constitution Street in Leith at about 17:40 on Saturday.

The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, but died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. Inquiries are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites