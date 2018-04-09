Image copyright Sharon Cullen

An Ibis has been spotted wandering around a West Lothian car park after it escaped from a zoo.

The bird, which got out of its cage at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, has been spotted about six miles away in Whitehill Industrial Estate in Bathgate.

The zoo confirmed the black and white bird escaped on Friday morning.

Zoo owners have since set traps for the bird in a bid to catch it but all efforts have so far failed.

David Wood, 60, who works at microchip company Innovative Ion Plant at the industrial estate, told the BBC Scotland news website how he had a "double-take" when he saw the bird walking past his window on Monday.

He said: "At first I thought maybe it had been blown off course, but then I realised it must have come from the zoo.

"I don't want to attempt to catch it because it has a very pointy beak.

"Seagulls were swooping at it this morning to protect their patch but luckily it's still ok."

Ibis eat various fish, frogs, small mammals, reptiles and smaller birds as well as insects and other invertebrates, and carrion.

It may also probe into the soil with its long beak for invertebrates such as earthworms.