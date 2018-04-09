Image copyright Scott Garriock

A goalkeeping coach has told of his "nightmare" after being attacked on an Edinburgh night out which left him with a fractured cheekbone and 10 stitches.

Scott Garriock was assaulted near the Rutland Hotel on Shandwick Place in an unprovoked attack.

The 52-year-old had been out with a friend at La Vida nightclub before he was attacked at a taxi rank shortly after 03:30 on Sunday, 1 April.

The football coach for Tynecastle FC said he was in a lot of pain.

Image copyright Scott Garriock

He told the BBC Scotland news website: "The man just struck me from the side across my head and the next thing I knew it was 10:00 and I was in the hospital.

"I felt shocked when I felt my face and there were all these stitches, it's been a nightmare.

"I'm upset it has given me a memory loss and I'm now getting bad headaches, my speech has been affected and I'm getting bad vision on my right-hand side.

"My 10-year-old daughter was also very upset when she saw my face.

"I'm really hoping some witnesses could come forward as I'm worried this man will do it again to someone if he thinks he hasn't been caught for it."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a serious assault that happened in the Shandwick Place area at around 03:40am on Sunday, 1 April.

"A 52-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Douglas Dalgleish, Tynecastle FC chief executive officer, said: "I was aghast when I saw the picture of his face, it's absolutely awful.

"My deepest sympathies go out to him and I hope he gets well soon."