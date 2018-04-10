Police investigate body found in Edinburgh river
A police investigation is under way after a body was found in an Edinburgh river.
The body was found at about 07:20 in the Water of Leith at Glenogle Road in the capital.
Police officers and other emergency services are currently attempting to recover the body and have sealed off the area.