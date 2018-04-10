Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police investigate body found in Edinburgh river

  • 10 April 2018

A police investigation is under way after a body was found in an Edinburgh river.

The body was found at about 07:20 in the Water of Leith at Glenogle Road in the capital.

Police officers and other emergency services are currently attempting to recover the body and have sealed off the area.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites