A man who carried out an "outrageous and savage" cleaver attack outside an Edinburgh theatre has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Gordon Moffat, 43, was told by judge Lord Uist his behaviour was akin to "the law of the jungle".

He said Moffat and an accomplice had clearly planned the Tarvit Street attack on Grant Moffat last September.

Moffat, on bail for another offence at the time, had denied attempted murder at the High Court in Livingston.

The attack happened outside a side entrance of The King's Theatre.

Lord Uist told him: "You and the other man obviously knew where the victim was to be found and armed yourselves in advance with a view to carrying out this attack upon him.

"You said you'd heard he planned to rob you of your benefits payment and you decided to assault him to prevent him from robbing you.

"This was an outrageous and savage attack on your victim in a public street and clearly one which had been planned in advance."

The jury convicted him of attempting to murder his victim by assaulting him to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Moffat's victim was seriously injured, with a scalp wound at the back of his head penetrating his skull.

He also suffered multiple wounds to his left hand, including the almost complete amputation of his index finger, a portion of which had to be surgically removed later.

Further tendon damage to his left middle finger left it permanently bent and twisted.

The judge said most of Moffat's previous convictions were for drug related offences and associated dishonesty but he also had two convictions for violence.

Det Con Andy Cory from the Violence Reduction Unit said: "This was a violent and sustained attack, which left the victim with a life-changing injury."

The extended sentence means Moffat will be subject to social work supervision for a further two years after his release from jail on licence.