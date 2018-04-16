Image copyright Google

A thief who threatened staff in an Edinburgh supermarket with what appeared to be a handgun is being sought by police.

The armed robbery happened at Scotmid on Walter Scott Avenue at about 19:20 on Sunday.

The weapon was not discharged and no-one was injured. Police are trying to confirm if the firearm was genuine.

The man threatened counter staff and made off with a three-figure sum of money.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Terrifying ordeal

The man was in his 30s, about 5ft 6in tall, of heavy build and had brown facial hair.

He was wearing a burgundy hooded top with a black baseball cap under the hood and navy tracksuit bottoms with white stripes.

He made off in the direction of Gilmerton Road.

Det Con Stevie Herd, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but it was a terrifying ordeal for members of staff in the store.

"We will do everything in our power to trace this individual and, while we are making our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist us."