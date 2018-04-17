Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager threatened a worker at the store with a knife

A teenager tried to rob an Edinburgh shop before later telling police: "I want to go back to jail."

Jordan McNaughton carried out the raid at the Day -Today store in Edinburgh's Drumbrae last October.

The 18-year-old brandished a large knife at worker Akmal Ran, who tried to protect himself by grabbing the blade.

He ended up cutting his hand in the struggle. Mr Rana then managed to shove McNaughton out of the shop.

Unemployed McNaughton was caught two months later.

McNaughton pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sentencing was deferred for reports.