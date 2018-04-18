Image copyright Facebook

An underwater photographer from Fife has died following a diving accident off the west coast of Scotland.

Gavin Anderson was diving in the Firth of Clyde on 11 April when he got into difficulties and was pulled unconscious from the water.

The 53-year-old, from Milnathort, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

Police Scotland said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mark Evans, who runs Scuba Diver magazine, said: "I last spoke to Gavin only a week ago, and he was extremely proud and excited that two of his stories were included in the launch issue of Scuba Diver Asia-Pacific, and that one of his photographs graced the front cover of Volume 1 - in fact, on 10 April, he posted about it on his website.

"I was going to talk to Gavin this week to congratulate him on how well his work had been received - I am deeply saddened that I will now never be able to make that phone call, or hear his excited response.

"Myself and the entire team at Scuba Diver extend our deepest condolences to wife Jenny Verden-Anderson and his entire family at this difficult time. He will be sorely missed."