Salmon packs recalled over health concern

Food Standards Scotland has ordered the recall of two salmon products sold under the Ru An Fhoder Smokehouse brand.

The move followed concerns being raised about inadequate procedures to control Clostridium botulinum.

The products have been described as posing a "possible health risk".

The packs involved contain either Scottish farmed hot smoked salmon or Scottish farmed smoked salmon (cold smoked).

No other Ru An Fhoder Smokehouse products, which come from a company based at St Monans in Fife, are known to be affected.

The alert covers these products:

Scottish Farmed Hot Smoked Salmon (vacuum packed). Pack size: Individual salmon fillet portions and salmon sides. Use By Date: Up to and including 6 May 2018

Scottish Farmed Smoked Salmon (cold smoked) (vacuum packed). Pack size: Individual salmon portions, trimmings and salmon sides. Use By Date: Up to and including 6 May 2018

Packs which have an additional oval EC approval number within the date period are not affected.

Image copyright Food Standards Scotland Image caption Packs with this additional oval label are not affected

Customers who believe they have packs of either product have been advised not to eat it, but to return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.