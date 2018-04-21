Man charged over armed robbery in Edinburgh
- 21 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at a Scotmid store in Walter Scott Avenue at about 19:20 last Sunday.
The 42-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detectives thanked the public for their support during the investigation.