Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over armed robbery in Edinburgh

  • 21 April 2018
Scotmid on Walter Scott Avenue Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at a Scotmid store in Walter Scott Avenue at about 19:20 last Sunday.

The 42-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detectives thanked the public for their support during the investigation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites