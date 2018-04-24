Residents evacuated after body found in Leith street
- 24 April 2018
Residents were evacuated from an Edinburgh street after a body was found in a flat.
A building in Halmyre Street was locked down by emergency services at about 09:40 following the report of the death.
Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Residents have now returned to their homes after police assessed there was no risk to them.