Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Residents evacuated after body found in Leith street

  • 24 April 2018
Halmyre Street Image copyright Google

Residents were evacuated from an Edinburgh street after a body was found in a flat.

A building in Halmyre Street was locked down by emergency services at about 09:40 following the report of the death.

Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Residents have now returned to their homes after police assessed there was no risk to them.

