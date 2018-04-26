Image copyright Google Image caption The site for the proposed Riccarton Mains Village

Plans to create a new village on the outskirts of Edinburgh have been blocked by councillors after developers were accused of "treating the local community with contempt".

The H&H Group had applied to build 200 houses, homes for 200 students and a GP practice at Riccarton Mains Road.

However, Edinburgh City Council's development management sub-committee refused to grant the proposals.

The final decision will be made by the full council next month.

The scheme had been recommended for refusal by council officials.

Park and ride

At the hearing, councillors raised fears over a lack of transport infrastructure and community integration for the green belt proposals.

The proposed village was criticised for being too far away for residents to use because it would be located more than 700m (just under half a mile) from the Hermiston Park and Ride.

Keith Symington, from Currie Community Council, addressed the committee about his concerns, labelling the scheme as "not a sustainable development".

He added: "There would be a loss of prime quality farmland on the green belt and detrimental to the character of the green belt.

"We believe that the transport links are poorly integrated. There's going to be a reliance on cars to get in and out of the site. That is a lack of integration, from our point of view, with the community.

"We believe the student blocks are not consistent with the village feel."

'Virtual isolation'

Tim Ferguson, speaking on behalf of the applicant, described the plans as a "stand-alone village concept".

He added: "The focal point will be a large village green together with a village centre to cater with community needs such as smaller shops, a village hall and space for a GP practice.

"On the whole, there will be no significant or detrimental impact on the wider landscape."

Liberal Democrat councillor Hal Osler asked Mr Ferguson how the village would connect with the local community.

She said: "One of the many things that concerns me about this application is that it's almost virtual isolation.

"It's really important that when we build any new development, there's a connection to the surroundings. I'm concerned about the connections this has from a walking or cycling point of view.

"It is fundamental that any new development is actually part of its environment and actually fits into the surroundings."

The committee unanimously rejected the proposals, subject to full council approval.