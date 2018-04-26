Image copyright Google

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.

The 44-year-old pedestrian was hit by a number 2 Lothian Bus at the junction of Westfield Road and Stevenson Road.

The accident happened at about 15:15 on Wednesday as the man crossed the junction and the bus turned right onto Westfield Road.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries. The road was closed for about an hour and police have appealed for witnesses.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully the man was not seriously injured as a result of this collision.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and who witnessed what happened.

"I would ask anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible."