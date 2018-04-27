The City of Edinburgh Council "no longer has full confidence" in the consortium in charge of the maintenance and repair of 17 schools built under the private public partnership scheme.

The council is now calling for regular inspections by independent surveyors of the schools and to review the contract.

Council officials said they want to ensure Edinburgh School Partnership (ESP) is delivering its obligations.

ESP declined an invitation to attend a meeting next Wednesday with parents.

An ESP spokesman said: "I have spoken to the board of ESP and, after careful consideration the board has advised that it does not feel it is appropriate for an ESP representative to attend.

"I have also taken the opportunity to speak with our sub-contractor, Amey, and can advise that they have reached the same conclusion.

"However, the board has advised that it is currently drafting a statement which can be made available at the meeting.

"Furthermore, both the ESP Board and Amey have suggested that they may be willing to meet with the Head Teacher (and possibly a representative from the Parent Council), to discuss any issues that are not addressed by the statement."

A pupil was hit by a tile that fell from the ceiling of Oxgangs Primary in February and the roof was damaged by wind in March.

The council said it had been told by ESP that the building had since been made safe.

But inspections showed that this was not the case.

Two years ago, nine tonnes of masonry fell from a wall at the school - prompting a Scotland-wide review of building projects.

The incidents earlier this year involved loose flashing on the roof and internal ceiling tiles.