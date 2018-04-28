Image copyright Pedalonparliament.org Image caption The Pedal on Parliament protest is now in its seventh year

Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont will lead a mass ride and march on the Scottish Parliament later to demand safer road conditions for cycling.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the seventh annual Pedal on Parliament protest which starts in Edinburgh's Meadows at noon.

The cyclists are calling for more funding and safer street design.

Similar demonstrations are planned in Inverness on Saturday and Aberdeen on Sunday.

Mark Beaumont, who holds the record for cycling 18,000 miles round the world, said, "I am looking forward to joining Pedal on Parliament once again, this time with my daughter.

"While I believe progress has been made over the past seven years to make Scotland a safer country to cycle in, it is massively important that our MSPs understand how vital safer roads and better infrastructure are for everyone.

"It's only through a mindset of sharing roads and respect for everyone that we will see more adults and children feeling safe enough to cycle as part of their everyday lives."

Image copyright PA Image caption Long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont is taking part in the event with his daughter

The volunteers who run Pedal on Parliament believe there has been a lack of action to make Scotland's roads safer.

Sally Hinchcliffe, who has been involved with Pedal on Parliament since it began in 2012, said: "We've had enough of listening to politicians making assurances that things will improve.

"We need to move beyond the soundbites and judge them based on their actions. The evidence is out there, and other cities across Europe are already taking action. We need our representatives to hear our voices and make our country safe for everyone who wants to ride their bike."

Fellow organiser Alice Lyall said: "A few years ago I had a frightening fall on Princes Street when my bike wheel got trapped in the tramline.

"I was really lucky and walked away with a concussion. Since then a young woman in Edinburgh has lost her life in a similar incident, and hundreds of other people have been hurt.

"It makes me angry sometimes - it shouldn't feel this risky to get around my own city just because I'm not in a car. That's why I decided to help organise PoP this year, because our roads should be safe for all of us."