Image copyright @EdinOutdoors

Edinburgh park rangers are warning people not to pick up lambs for selfies with them as it is causing their mothers distress.

City of Edinburgh Council staff have received several reports of walkers and sightseers touching and picking up new born sheep in the Pentland Hills.

People have been seen taking pictures with the young livestock in fields in the regional park.

Cyclists are also being warned to keep out of fields where there are lambs.

New signs in the Pentlands ask cyclists to avoid lambing areas during April and May.

Park rangers warned: "We received a number of reports recently about members of the public picking up young lambs in the area and having their photos taken with them.

"This can cause distress to the mother."