In pictures: Students dive in for May Day Dip

  • 1 May 2018
May Day Dip Image copyright PA

Students from the University of St Andrews have sprung into early morning action for the traditional May Day Dip.

The cold water plunge into the North Sea takes place at the East Sands in St Andrews.

The university says the May Day Dip is believed to promote good luck in exams.

Images: Jane Barlow/PA