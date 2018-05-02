Image caption King Creosote will perform at the Leith Theatre

Some of Scotland's most innovative artists are to take part in a series of music concerts as part of the 2018 Edinburgh International Festival.

Light on the Shore will see bands such as Mogwai, King Creosote and Django Django play at the Leith Theatre.

There will be 16 events across 14 nights, running from Friday 9 August to Saturday 25 August.

The Jesus and Mary Chain and Bossy Love are also lined up to play at the Ferry Road venue.

The art deco venue temporarily reopened in 2017 after lying empty since the 1980s.

Light on the Shore is supported by the Scottish government's festivals expo fund.

Fergus Linehan, Edinburgh International Festival director, said: "Light on the Shore has been a wide-ranging collaborative effort.

"The support of the expo fund through the Scottish government and our sponsors Edinburgh Gin has allowed us to present a hugely diverse and far-reaching programme."

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop MSP said: "The 2018 Edinburgh International Festival Light on the Shore programme pushes the boundaries by venturing into new and diverse partnerships, taking the festival to a different location in Leith Theatre and developing unique new collaborations.

"I am pleased that Scottish government expo funding of £190,000 has supported this exciting new strand of work to profile Scottish artists to local and international audiences."