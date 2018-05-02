Image caption Kadi Johnson was speaking at a press conference in Glasgow

The sister of a man who died after being restrained by police three years ago said her "patience has been exhausted".

Kadi Johnson was speaking at a press conference where Sheku Bayoh's family launched a civil action against Police Scotland for £1.85m.

Mr Bayoh, 31, lost consciousness after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.

She said police investigations review commissioner Kate Frame should resign.

Image caption Sheku Bayoh died in Kirkcaldy in May 2015

The family believe the commisioner's investigation was fatally flawed.

The family are suing on the grounds that Mr Bayoh's death could have been avoided.

Collette Bell, Mr Bayoh's partner, said: "He will not be forgotten. He will not stop being loved. Would you not continue to fight on?'