Image caption The consortium had significant issues at Oxgang Primary School

A consortium which looks after 17 school buildings in Edinburgh has defended its maintenance record.

The Edinburgh Schools Partnership has issued a statement saying the safety of children and staff in its buildings is its ''primary concern''.

A pupil was hit by a ceiling tile at Oxgangs Primary in February and the roof was damaged by wind in March.

Last week City of Edinburgh Council accused the group of "failing to carry out adequate repairs".

ESP released the statement just hours before a parents' meeting was due to take place to voice concerns.

This will be followed by a meeting of the full council on Thursday where it is believed a "no confidence vote" on ESP is scheduled.

'Urgent repairs'

ESP has been severely criticised by the city council.

The council said it had been told by Edinburgh Schools Partnership the Oxgangs Primary building had since been made safe.

But inspections showed that was not the case.

The council said it had to carry out its own urgent repairs on the roof and in suspended ceilings at the school.

Image copyright PA Image caption Concerns were first raised when a wall collapsed at Oxgangs Primary School in January 2016

Two years ago, nine tonnes of masonry fell from a wall at the school - prompting a Scotland-wide review of building projects.

The incidents earlier this year involved loose flashing on the roof and internal ceiling tiles, which led to the council carrying out checks on the school.

The statement from ESP said: "ESP is acutely aware of the heightened sensitivities about Oxgangs Primary School given what happened in 2016.

"The safety of the children and staff at Oxgangs and the remainder of the PPP1 School estate is of primary concern to the Board of ESP."

ESP detailed several incidents and what was done to resolve them.

It stated that the vast majority of ceiling tile repairs were "cosmetic or minor".

The consortium's statement said: "ESP is currently looking at increasing the monitoring of AMEY's planned preventative maintenance regime.

'Provide reassurance'

"This monitoring will be undertaken by an independent party and the council will be invited to comment on the scope of this arrangement in advance. This regime will be over and above the contractual requirements and will be put in place as soon as practicable.

"The intended purpose is to provide reassurance to the pupils, parents and staff occupying the schools. The cost of any enhanced monitoring will not be passed to the council.

"Please be assured that ESP treats the concerns raised very seriously. It remains fully committed to continually improving the way the school estate is managed and maintained, to ensure the safety of both children and staff within it, and to provide reassurance to parents. "