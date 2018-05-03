Image caption Shaun Woodburn died following an incident on New Year's Day

A man who smashed a memorial to former junior footballer, Shaun Woodburn, who was killed in Edinburgh on New Year's Day last year has been sentenced.

Roberto Panza, 46, was placed under supervision on a community payback order for two years.

Panza had pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to committing a breach of the peace in the city's Mill Lane on 2 January 2017.

He admitted releasing balloons, removing a banner and kicking flowers.

Panza had previously admitted other charges of breach of the peace. Sentence had been deferred for reports.

Sheriff Nigel Ross said the report stated Panza was "fixated with matters which had nothing to do with him".

He had two other complaints against him involving aggressive behaviour at a cafe, the American Consulate, the Scottish Parliament and Holyrood Palace and had been in custody for more than seven months.

"The most distressing incident", said the sheriff, "was the desecration of the memorial and stress that had caused the family".