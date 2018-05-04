Image copyright PA Image caption Daryll Rowe admitted having sex with four men in the knowledge he was HIV positive

An Edinburgh hairdresser has been jailed for eight years for deliberately trying to infect four men with HIV.

Daryll Rowe admitted having sex with four men knowing he was HIV positive. One contracted the virus.

Last month, in England, Rowe was jailed for life for trying to infect 10 men. Five of them contracted HIV.

After being diagnosed with the virus in 2015, the 27-year-old began to have sex with men in a deliberate effort to infect them.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Rowe pled guilty to four counts of culpable and reckless conduct and was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He will serve the eight years concurrently with his life sentence given to him in England.

Lady Scott said Daryll Rowe had acted with "a total disregard of the consequences".

She said it was with "utter callousness" and said for the victim who became HIV positive it had been "traumatic" with a "profound effect on his life".

He met men using online dating apps and entered into sexual relationships without disclosing his illness.

Online dating

During contact with victims Rowe would either refrain from wearing a condom, or tamper with them, as he attempted to deliberately infect men.

Between October 2015 and December 2016 he continued to commit similar offences in Edinburgh, Sussex and north east England.

During last month's case in Brighton, the court heard he had sent mocking text messages after sex saying he was "riddled".

Rowe became the first man in the country to be found guilty of intentionally setting out to spread the virus.

Det Ch Insp Martin MacLean, of Police Scotland, said: "Daryll Rowe is a devious and deceptive predator who has shown absolutely no remorse for the extensive suffering and distress he has caused his victims.

"Since April 2015 he was fully aware of his illness, yet refused treatment that would ensure his own health and safeguard his sexual partners from the risk of infection.

"To make matters worse, he would then knowingly engage in sexual activity with individuals he met without divulging his condition.

"Rowe would then go to great lengths to ensure he put partners at risk of contracting HIV, demonstrating the callous and reckless nature of his character."