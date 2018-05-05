Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found at a property in a block of flats in Dunfermline

Police are investigating after a one-year-old boy was found dead in a flat in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Broomhead Drive on Wednesday May 2, where the young child was discovered.

Officers said the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said they were treating the incident as "unexplained" and confirmed that an investigation was under way.

A spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a one-year-old boy.

"Police and emergency services attended an address in the Broomhead Drive area of Dunfermline on Wednesday, where sadly the child was pronounced dead".

"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."