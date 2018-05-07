A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a knife attack on a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh.

Shahbaz Ali, 28, was seriously hurt after being stabbed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Ali, who arrived in Scotland five years ago and was working as a barber in Portobello, was stabbed in a flat in the city's Upper Gilmore Place.

The teenager appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 4 May.

A fundraising page has been set up by Positive Action in Housing to help Mr Ali "rebuild his life".