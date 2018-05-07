Image copyright Google Image caption The 74-year-old fell at the junction of Nicol Place and High Street

Police in Fife are renewing their appeal to find a man who helped an elderly man home after he fell in the street, only to assault and rob him.

The 74-year-old man fell at the junction of Nicol Street and High Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 16:00 on Friday.

A man crossed the road from Links Street and helped the victim up Nicol Street to his home nearby.

When they got there, he assaulted and robbed the older man.

The suspect was described as being 20-35 years old, about 5ft 8in tall, wearing a dark jacket with the hood up.

'Callous attack'

He may be of Mediterranean appearance but spoke with a local accent.

Det Insp Paul Dick said: "This was a callous attack on a vulnerable man who only moments earlier had fallen nearby in Kirkcaldy town centre. The suspect has helped the man up but then taken him home and robbed him.

"I'm still keen to speak to anyone else who assisted the man after his fall - there were a number of others who helped and they will hold vital information about the man responsible.

"I'm also asking drivers to please check their dash cams if they were in the area - this is a busy four-way junction and there would have been lots of drivers passing through or stopping at the traffic lights.

"Likewise, anyone who was walking or on public transport, please think back to Friday afternoon and call police if you saw anything which might assist our investigation."