Two-year-old boy hit by bus on Edinburgh road

  • 8 May 2018
Image copyright Google

A two-year-old boy has been hit by a bus on an Edinburgh road.

The child sustained minor injuries in the accident on St John's Road.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident, which took place at about 18:00 on Monday, to come forward.

The child was checked over by ambulance staff as a precaution.

