An elderly woman has been threatened with a knife in a "despicable" robbery at her Fife home.

The 76-year-old was targeted at about 23:00 on Friday on Lundin Road in the village of Crossford.

He approached her outside her home and forced her inside before stealing jewellery and cameras.

He is about 5ft 8in and slim, with short, fair to medium-coloured hair and a foreign accent.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a despicable robbery of an elderly woman, which left her very shaken and distressed.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Lundin Road on Friday evening or in the days beforehand should contact police immediately.

"I believe the suspect may be from the west Fife area or has connections to the area and would ask members of the public who recognise the description of the suspect or has any information regarding this crime to contact police.

"We would also ask members of the public who are approached by a male matching the description of the suspect, who attempts to sell on jewellery or cameras, not to purchase these goods and report the matter to us."