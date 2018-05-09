Image copyright DAvid Dixon

Marine accident investigators will probe the cause of a fire on board a ship that led to a freight route being axed.

Ferry operator DFDS stopped the service between Rosyth and Zeebrugge in Belgium following the blaze in April.

The cargo vessel Finlandia Seaways would have been out of action for months and the company said it had "no alternative."

The investigation comes following a review of evidence after the incident.

A statement by the Marine Accident Investigations Board (MAIB) said: "Following a review of evidence, the decision has been made to investigate the engine failure and subsequent fire on board the Lithuanian registered ro-ro cargo vessel, Finlandia Seaways, 11 miles east of Lowestoft, England on 16 April 2018."

One crew member was injured in the blaze. He was airlifted to hospital where he is being treated for injuries caused by smoke inhalation.

The ship was towed to Immingham, Lincolnshire, where the cargo was removed and an inspection was carried out.

In a statement at the time Kell Robdrup, of DFDS, said there had been substantial damage to the ship and no replacements available.

He added that the company was extremely sorry for the effect the decision to shut down the service would have in Scotland and Belgium.