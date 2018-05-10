Two men have been arrested in Glasgow over suspected VAT fraud totalling £12m.

The pair, aged 60 and 45, were picked up as part of an investigation by HMRC on Thursday.

Officers searched two residential addresses in the city, where they seized mobile phones, laptops and computers.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of VAT evasion contrary to Section 72 (1) of the VAT Act (1994).

Joe Hendry, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: "VAT fraud is not a victimless crime; it deprives us all of money that should be funding our public services.

"HMRC will continue to pursue criminals who attack the tax system and we ask anyone with information about suspected VAT fraud to report it to HMRC."